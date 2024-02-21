Tuyen takes US Open silver, strengthening hope to win Olympic place
Taekwondo fighter Truong Thi Kim Tuyen (left) and her coach pose for photo after winning a silver at the US Open taekwondo tournament on February 19 in Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Truong Thi Kim Tuyen)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnamese fighter Truong Thi Kim Tuyen won a silver at the US Open taekwondo tournament on February 19 in Nevada.
The Vietnamese athlete finished second in the women's U49kg after losing to No 1 seed Daniela Paola Souza of Mexico in the final.
On the way to the gold-medal match, Tuyen, who was seeded third, received a bye to advance to the second round where she beat Ashley Choi of the host country 2-0.
In the quarter finals, the former Asian champion beat Giulia Clara Sendra from Argentina 2-0 before winning 2-1 over Josipa Kafadar of Canada in the semi-finals.
The silver will push Tuyen up on her road to the Paris Olympics which will be her second time at the world largest global sporting festival.
The 27-year-old was confident ahead of the Olympic qualifier Asian zone which will be held on March 15-17 in China, last qualification tournament for Vietnamese athletes.
"My goal is an official spot at the Paris Games 2024. To me, every rival are in the same level and I have 50-50 chance to win," she said.
"When I am on the competition map, I ask myself to fight my best, showing all skills and technique that I have been practising and owning for years. So that I will never regret when the game is over."
Other Vietnamese competitors were ousted early in their categories.
Tran Thi Anh Tuyet was defeated 0-2 by Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi of Iran in the women's 57kg class in the second round.
Bac Thi Khiem lost 0-2 to Claudia Gallardo of Chile in the quarter-finals of the women's 67kg.
At the upcoming China event, to take their Olympic places, Tuyen and teammates will have to be in top two of their categories./.