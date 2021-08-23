Society HCM City intensifies social distancing measures The chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has ordered social distancing and other anti-COVID-19 measures to be tightened in an effort to bring the pandemic under control by September 15.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian border guards coordinate in fighting COVID-19 A delegation of the Ia O border guard station in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai met their Cambodian counterparts on August 22 to discuss joint work to protect border areas and fight COVID-19 pandemic.