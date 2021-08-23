TV programme highlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s contributions
A television programme on late General Vo Nguyen Giap was broadcast on VTV1 channel of the Vietnam Television on August 22 on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25), to honour the general’s great contributions to the national liberation cause.
A performance staged in the programme (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A television programme on late General Vo Nguyen Giap was broadcast on VTV1 channel of the Vietnam Television on August 22 on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25), to honour the general’s great contributions to the national liberation cause.
Comprising four parts, the programme touched on Vietnam’s major historical events in the 20th century following a memoir penned by the legendary general.
In addition to documentaries, it featured talks with eyewitnesses, which were recorded in historical locations of the country like Tran Hung Dao Forest in Cao Bang northern province, the birthplace of the predecessor of the Vietnam People’s Army, and the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi.
General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013 at the age of 103.
He once served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People’s Army and a National Assembly deputy from the first to seventh tenures.
The General, whose military career started with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944, led the Vietnamese people's army from victory to victory during the resistance war against French colonialists and then American imperialists./.