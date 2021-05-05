Thematic information
Vietnam border, seas, islands
Thang Long - Hanoi
Overseas Vietnamese
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - 14:58:53
15th National Assembly Elections
Party Building
COVID-19
UNSC Non-Permanent Membership
East Sea
Climate Change
13th National Party Congress
Politics
Twelfth National Assembly: Further reforming and improving Vietnam's position in world arena
The twelfth National Assembly lasted from 2007 to 2011 and organised nine sessions.
Wednesday, May 05, 2021 13:35
Party Building
13th National Party Congress
15th National Assembly Elections
National Assembly
Vietnamese legislature
Vietnam
Vietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month
Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.
868 candidates for 15th National Assembly
9.1 million people aged 15 and above affected by COVID-19
Domestic tourism a sustainable and promising market
Fourteenth National Assembly: Improving the quality of legislative work, deciding important policies
The 14th National Assembly lasted from 2016 to 2021. It includes 494 deputies.
Thirteenth National Assembly: Significant imprints in consitutional, legislative activities
The 13th National Assembly lasted from 2011 to 2016. It includes 500 deputies.
Eleventh National Assembly: Aggressive legislature reform
The eleventh National Assembly lasted from 2002 to 2007 and organised eleven sessions.
Tenth National Assembly: Bolstering industrialisation and modernisation
The tenth National Assembly lasted from 1997 to 2002 and organised eleven sessions.
Ninth National Assembly: Institutionalising national construction platform
The ninth National Assembly lasted from 1992 to 1997 and organised eleven sessions.