Culture - Sports Ba Na ethnic wedding ceremonies add charm to Spring Festival The wedding rituals followed by the Ba Na ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai were re-enacted recently at an annual Spring programme, which is taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the western outskirts of Hanoi from February 12 to the end of the month.

Culture - Sports Futsal team prepare for Southeast Asian and Asian tournaments The Vietnamese futsal team gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on February 21 for training to prepare for the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship and AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifier, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Culture - Sports COVID-19 poses big challenge to Vietnam’s U23 footballers Vietnam’s U23 football team are facing a serious personnel loss when more players have become suspected cases of COVID-19, posing a great challenge to the decisive match against Thailand in the 2022 AFF U23 Championship.

Culture - Sports Traditional cultural beauty of Thai ethnic minority weddings The Thai ethnic minority group in Vietnam’s northwest region in general and the Black Thai group in Son La province in particular are rich in cultural identity, especially when it comes to weddings. Let's join us to a traditional wedding of local Thai people!