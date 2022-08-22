Politics Vietnamese, Lao justice ministries working to raise cooperation efficiency Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, during which they agreed to raise the efficiency of cooperation between the two ministries and diversify cooperation formats.

Politics Sympathy to Algeria over serious forest fires President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 sent a message of sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria over huge losses in human lives and assets caused by serious forest fires in some northeastern provinces recently.

Politics Cambodian leaders vow to promote good relations with Vietnam The Cambodian leaders pledged to work together with Vietnam to preserve and promote the fine neighbourliness between the two countries while receiving a Vietnamese senior Party official in Phnom Penh on August 22.

Politics HCM City, RoK foster cooperation Ho Chi Minh City hopes that the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s parliamentarians promote activities to encourage Korean businesses to continue investing in Vietnam and the city, Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, said on August 22.