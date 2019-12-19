Society Solutions sought to protect aquatic resources Solutions to protect and develop aquatic resources were the focus of a conference held in Hanoi on December 19 by the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society NA leader hails contributions of Catholics solidarity committee National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has acknowledged the contributions made by the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to national development.

Society Vietnam praised for fighting violence against women, children Vietnam has made great achievements in promoting gender equality and fighting violence against women and children, an official from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has said.

Society HCM City plagued by serious shortage of social housing There was not a single social housing project in Ho Chi Minh City this year, and with support funds for them being limited, there is a fear the situation could continue, experts said.