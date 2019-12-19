Two Chinese men detained for smuggling baby
Two Chinese citizens have been detained while attempting to smuggle a 13-day-old baby out of Vietnam, border guards in the northern border province of Quang Ninh said on December 18.
Quang Ninh border guards detain the men, who are trying to smuggle the baby to China. (Source: tuoitre.vn)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - Two Chinese citizens have been detained while attempting to smuggle a 13-day-old baby out of Vietnam, border guards in the northern border province of Quang Ninh said on December 18.
Li Bao Shan and Wang Wei were found with an undocumented baby when the border guards searched a Hanoi-registered car in the area around Moc 13 hamlet, Quang Duc commune, Hai Ha district which is adjacent to the Chinese border.
The two admitted they had been trying to smuggle the baby to China for sale.
An investigation into the case is on-going.
Should they be found guilty of human trafficking, the men might face jail terms of between five and ten years and fines ranging from 20 million VND to 100 million VND (870-4,300 USD)./.