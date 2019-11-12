Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Two persons died while preparing for storm Nakri and one went missing due to the storm as of 17:00 on November 12, according to the office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.



Nakri storm weakened into a tropical depression before making landfall on November 10 night in central Vietnam between Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces.

It triggered heavy rains and caused widespread blackouts.

A total of 30 houses were damaged by the storm, while over 400 houses were flooded. More than 1,000 ha of rice and food crops and over 5,000m of canals were damaged by flooding.



Electricity supply has now been resumed in Phu Yen province, while roads blocked by landslides (107 sites) have been re-opened to traffic.



Total damage was estimated at 86.3 billion VND (over 3.7 million USD).



The office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested affected localities to quickly assess losses caused by the storm and take necessary measures to address the consequences.



It also urged keeping vigilance against flash floods and landslides to ensure safety for residents./.