Sung A Hu (centre) and the exhibits (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Police of the northwestern border province of Dien Bien together with relevant agencies recently busted two drug cases in the locality.

Local police caught Mua A Cung, born in 1991, red-handed trafficking drug on National Road 12 on August 19, seizing 53 heroin bricks, one pistol, 14 bullets, a pickup truck, and a mobile phone. The drug was hidden in the car’s tyres.

The following day, competent forces arrested Sung A Hu smuggling the prohibited substance in Dien Bien Dong district, seizing six heroin bricks, 17 kg of crystal meth, and 60,000 synthetic pills, among others.

Seven men residing in the province were sentenced to death on August 21 for drug trafficking in a court case that also saw three others given lifetime imprisonment./.