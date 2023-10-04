Police outside Siam Paragon shopping mall (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand left two women dead, one Chinese and the other Myanmar, confirmed Commissioner–General of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Torsak Sukvimol.





Torsak said a 14-year-old suspect was brought to the Pathumwan police station for questioning, adding the boy had received treatment for mental health issues at Rajavithi Hospital.



Five others were injured in the incident, including two foreigners - one Chinese man and a Lao woman.

Videos and photos posted on social media show hundreds of people rushing to the exits of Siam Paragon, one of the Thai capital’s top shopping destinations which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest incidents in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.



In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more./.

