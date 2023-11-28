Health Mental health care for Vietnam’s young generation needs improvements Many children, adolescents and young people struggle with mental health challenges while lacking the essential coping skills, support or services critical to their overall well-being, according to the latest result of the National Adolescent Mental Health survey.

Health Vietnam commits to repelling tuberculosis With valuable scientific research and experience shared at the Union World Conference on Lung Health 2023 that took place in Paris on November 15-18, Vietnam demonstrated its strong commitment to tuberculosis (TB) prevention, according to Director of the National Lung Hospital Dinh Van Luong.

Health Conference launches national strategy to combat antimicrobial resistance Vietnam and international healthcare research partners convened a two-day conference on November 20 to launch the country’s national strategy on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) prevention and control for 2023-2030, as part of activities responding to the ongoing World AMR Awareness Week.

Health Can Tho, AstraZeneca partner in promoting medical innovation The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AstraZeneca Vietnam Co. Ltd. on cooperation in innovation in the healthcare sector.