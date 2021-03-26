Health No new COVID-19 infections confirmed on March 25 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 25, marking the seventh straight day without locally-transmitted infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries recorded on March 24 No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 24, keeping the national count at 2,576, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Delivery of first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from COVAX Facility delayed The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility cannot be delivered to Vietnam as planned in late March as producers are expanding and optimising production process, the Ministry of Health’s Department of Preventive Medicine has said.

Health Vietnam defeats COVID-19, ends TB “Vietnam defeats COVID, ends Tuberculosis” is the main theme set by the National Programme against Tuberculosis (TB) in response to the World TB Day 2021 (March 24).