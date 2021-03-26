Two illegal entrants contracted with COVID-19
Two Vietnamese women returning home illegally through Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on March 26.
Body temperature checked helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Both of them, aged 25, came back to Vietnam on a fishing vessel on March 22. The same day, one travelled to Ho Chi Minh City by boat and road, while the other flew to Hanoi on Vietjet flight VJ458 before going to Hai Phong city on a private car.
The woman who came to Ho Chi Minh City got medical checkup at FV hospital on March 24, and was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 25. She is being quarantined at Cu Chi Hospital. Meanwhile, the other had a test at Vinmec Hospital in Hai Phong city on March 24, and was confirmed positive on the following day.
The Ministry of Health issued an urgent notice at 23:00 on March 25, asking all passengers on flight VJ458 from Phu Quoc to Noi Bai International Airport to contact medical stations nearby for support.
Meanwhile, competent authority in Thuan An city, southern Binh Duong province sealed off road D35 in the Vietnam-Singapore residential area in An Phu ward as one Chinese man living there was contracted with COVID-19. The man came to Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh province for goods purchase a couple of days ago.
The authority has identified eight people who came in close contact with the case.
As of 6:00 on March 26, Vietnam documented 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, including 910 logged since the latest outbreak on January 27.
As many as 36,480 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 485 at hospitals, 18,343 at other quarantine sites, and 17,652 at home.
The Ministry of Health’s Medical Examination and Treatment Management Department said that 2,265 patients have been clear of the virus so far.
Among the patients under treatment, 54 have tested negative for the virus once, 21 twice, and 45 thrice.
The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation said that additional 2,408 people were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine on March 25.
By 16:00 on the day, Vietnam had 42,225 frontline medical workers receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots./.