Two imported COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries reported
Two imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 18, raising the national count to 1,539, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A sign in a quarantine establishment in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The two new cases are a 28-year-old Vietnamese man returning from the US, and a 59-year-old Costa Rican expert who arrived in Vietnam from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
They tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 while being quarantined after arriving in Vietnam
Also on January 18, 22 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recovered patients to 1,402. The fatalities remain at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and nine thrice.
As many as 17,954 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 135 at hospitals, 16,466 at designated facilities and 1,353 at home or in their accommodations./.