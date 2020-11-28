Two imported COVID-19 cases, nine recoveries reported on Nov 28
Medical workers handle samples collected for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Two Vietnamese people returning from aboard were confirmed as the latest coronavirus patients in the country on November 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The 23-year-old man arrived at Cam Ranh Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Flight VJ8650 from Japan on November 13. The other, a 20-year-old woman, boarded Flight QH9195 from Russia to this airport on November 24.
Both have been quarantined upon their arrival and are undergoing treatment at the Khanh Hoa Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
So far, the country has recorded 1,341 cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, nine patients were declared to have recovered from the disease on November 28, raising the total recoveries to 1,179. The number of related deaths is still kept at 35.
Among those still under treatment, six have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, seven others twice, and 12 thrice. No patients are in critical condition at present, the sub-committee for treatment said.
There are 15,994 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine now, including 184 in hospitals, 14,935 in other quarantine sites, and 875 at home or accommodation facilities./.