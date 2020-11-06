Two imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 6 afternoon
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded two imported COVID-19 cases on November 6 afternoon, raising the country’s total number of infections to 1,212, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while in quarantine.
Patient 1,211 is a 54-year-old man returning from Russia on Flight VN5062 which landed in Van Don airport, northern Quang Ninh province, on October 31. He is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the capital’s Dong Anh district.
Patient 1,212 is a 50-year-old woman. She returned from France on Flight VN5010 which landed in Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on October 21. She is under treatment at the Medical Centre of Long Dien district, southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Also on November 6, a COVID-19 patient was given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1070.
Among the patients still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for the virus once, seven twice and five thrice. No patient is in critical condition at present.
There are currently 14,064 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine across the country, including 209 people in hospitals, 13,962 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 929 at homes.
As the COVID-19 pandemic can return at any time, the Ministry of Health recommended people to wear face masks in crowded places, wash hands with soap or hand sanitiser regularly, avoid large gatherings, keep distance from each other and make health declarations./.