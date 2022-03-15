Two imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people’s administration
The People's Court of central Khanh Hoa province on March 15 held a first-instance trial against two defendants for their “activities aiming to overthrow the people’s administration,” under Article 109 of the Penal Code.
Ton Nu The Trang (left) and Nguyen Xuan Tinh at the court. (Photo: VNA)
At the trial, Ton Nu The Trang, born in 1962, and Nguyen Xuan Tinh, born in 1972, were sentenced to 12 and 9 years in prison, respectively.
Trang and Tinh will be placed under home probation for three years after their jail terms end.
According to the indictment, from 2019 to May 2021, Trang actively and voluntarily participated in a reactionary political organisation named “Tien Rong”, which was founded in 1998. She worked to lure people to join the organisation and its training course “Phu Dong vi nuoc”, and support other activities.
Meanwhile, in 2016 and 2019, Tinh used his Facebook account to join a closed group, named “Viet Tan tuong tro” and run by the terrorist organisation “Viet Tan” or “Vietnam canh tan cach mang dang” (Vietnam Reform Party). The organisation aims to abolish the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and overthrow the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
From June to July 2020, enticed by Trang, Tinh participated in the “Phu Dong vi nuoc” training course and had many other anti-State activities in an attempt to overthrow the people’s administration.
At the trial, Trang admitted all her criminal acts and showed her remorse, so the jury applied mitigating circumstances for her.
Tinh still denied his guilt. However, the jury said that, through the results of the investigations and many relevant evidence collected, there were enough grounds to conclude that he committed the crimes as alleged by the provincial People's Procuracy./.