Hanoi lifts 9pm ban on dine-in food, beverage venues Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi to reopen pedestrian spaces from March 18 The capital city of Hanoi will reopen pedestrian spaces in downtown Hoan Kiem district from March 18 after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal People's Committee.

Vietnam reinstates pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures The Vietnamese Government has agreed to reinstate pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures for foreigners and Vietnamese living overseas from March 15.

Vietnam fully reopens borders to tourists after pandemic hiatus Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport welcomed the first international commercial flight on March 15 morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.