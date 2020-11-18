Two Lao citizens illegally entering Vietnam arrested in Dien Bien
The two Laos citizens (centre) are arrested for illegally entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Dien Bien (VNA) – Border guards and police in the northern border province of Dien Bien on November 18 arrested two Lao citizens for illegally entering Vietnam.
The arrestees included Lo Van Don, 49, and Lo Van Nhi, 40, both residing in Huoi Lai village in Muong May district of the Lao province of Phongsaly.
The men confessed that they illegally entered Vietnam with the aim of coming to Hanoi where they were initially scheduled to meet someone at My Dinh bus station and ask for help to make fake personal papers before applying for jobs at construction projects.
The border guards are completing procedures to hand over the Lao citizens to authorities for settlement in line with law./.