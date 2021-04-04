Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in April 4 afternoon
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had two new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 4, raising the tally to 2,631, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.
Both of the new cases are Vietnamese who have been quarantined in Tay Ninh province right after their arrival in the country.
As many as 2,383 patients have recovered from the disease while the number of related fatalities is kept at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 38 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 15 others twice, and 28 thrice, according to the ministry’s Medical Service Administration.
There are 27,478 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present./.