Health Vietnam records three more COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 4, all of them Vietnamese and quarantined right after their arrival, bringing the total number of infections to 2,629, according to the Ministry of Health said.

Health Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 3, bringing the total number of infections to 2,626, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Dong Thap’s border guards get COVID-19 vaccine injections The Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, in collaboration with the Military Hospital 120, on April 3 began COVID-19 vaccinations for its officers and soldiers.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on April 3 morning Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 3, keeping the tally at 2,620, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.