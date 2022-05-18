Two more gold medals for Vietnamese rowers at SEA Games 31
Truong Thi Phuong and Nguyen Thi Ngan win a gold medal at the women’s canoe double 1,000m at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) – Vietnamese rowers secured two more gold medals and one bronze in the finals of the women’s canoe double 1,000m and the men’s canoe four 1,000m at the ongoing SEA Games 31 held in Hai Phong city on May 18.
Truong Thi Phuong and Nguyen Thi Ngan defeated their female opponents from Thailand and Indonesia – the two strongest teams in the sportsat the Games, with a time of 4 minutes and 30.971 seconds.
Meanwhile, in the men’s canoe 1,000m, Pham Hong Quan, Hien Nam, Tran Thanh and Nguyen Quoc Toan of Vietnam made a spectacular sprint at the last 200m of the track, finishing with a time of 3 minutes and 35.147 seconds, only nearly 2 seconds faster than the Indonesian team, to win the gold medal.
This is the first gold medal of the Vietnamese rowing team in the men's event at SEA Games 31.
Vietnamese rowers also brought home one bronze medal in the men’s kayak four 1,000m on the same day./.