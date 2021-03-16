Two new COVID-19 cases reported on March 16 morning
Vietnam documented two new COVID-19 cases in the northern province of Hai Duong in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 16, bringing the national tally to 2,559, the Ministry of Health announced.
Taking sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented two new COVID-19 cases in the northern province of Hai Duong in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 16, bringing the national tally to 2,559, the Ministry of Health announced.
The patients were detected in Kim Dinh commune of the province’s Kim Thanh district. Both of them had been previously put under quarantine and are now treated at a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hai Duong.
The country has recorded 1,596 domestically-transmitted infections, including 903 cases since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province and some other northern localities on January 27.
As many as 39,613 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 503 in hospitals, 16,056 in other quarantine sites, and 23,054 at their residences.
The Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said that 2,115 patients have been declared to be clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
Among the patients under treatment, 42 have tested negative for the virus once, 22 twice, and 110 thrice.
According to the Expanded National Immunisation Programme, a total of 15,865 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15. The country began its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on March 8.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.