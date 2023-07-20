Pangolins are listed as an endangered species in Vietnam ’s Red Book (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Two Java pangolins, also known as the Malaysian or Sunda pangolin, weighing 3kg in total, were handed over to authorities in Phu Rieng district, the southern province of Binh Phuoc on July 20.

Around 10 pm on July 19, a man spotted the pangolins near the toll station in Thuan Phu commune, Dong Phu district, Binh Phuoc province.

Knowing that they are listed as an endangered species in Vietnam’s Red Book, he handed them to the police of Phu Rieng commune.

According to the Centre for Education for Nature (ENV), a nature conservation organisation of Vietnam, the country is home to two species of pangolin, the Java and Chinese pangolin, which are listed as critically endangered species and prioritised for protection./.