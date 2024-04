The animal is listed as endangered precious , and rare prioritised for protection belonging to Group IB following the Government’s Decree 84/2021/ND-CP dated September 22, 2021.The management board of the conservation area coordinated with the People’s Committee of Ban Thi commune to release the lorises into nature within the special-use forest area managed by the unit.A representative of the management board said the agency and local authorities have increased patrols, protection efforts, and public awareness campaigns to ensure that residents living around the conservation area refrain from any actions that may harm the lorises in particular and wild animals in general./.