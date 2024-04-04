Two rare lorises discovered in Bac Kan
A loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus) was discovered by an official of the Nam Xuan Lac Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Cho Don district, the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan, on April 3.
The management board of the conservation area is currently processing procedures to release this mammal back to nature.
Previously, on March 28, an official of the People’s Committee of Ban Thi Commune in Cho Don district also found another loris.
The animal is listed as endangered, precious, and rare prioritised for protection belonging to Group IB following the Government’s Decree 84/2021/ND-CP dated September 22, 2021.
The management board of the conservation area coordinated with the People’s Committee of Ban Thi commune to release the lorises into nature within the special-use forest area managed by the unit.
A representative of the management board said the agency and local authorities have increased patrols, protection efforts, and public awareness campaigns to ensure that residents living around the conservation area refrain from any actions that may harm the lorises in particular and wild animals in general./.
