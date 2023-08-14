Culture - Sports Art, sport exchange connect Vietnamese community in Hong Kong (China) An art, sport exchange programme was held in Hong Kong (China) on August 13 jointly by the Consulate General of Vietnam and the Interim Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong to mark the 78th anniversaries of August Revolution (August 19, 1945- 2023) and the National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

Culture - Sports Hue Ao Dai Festival 2023: Tales from the river Hue Ao Dai Festival 2023 was organised on August 12 as part of Hue Festival 2023 which was designed as a four-season festival in order to organise a series of festive activities throughout the year, promoting the unique values of Hue and Vietnamese culture, and showing scenic spots, spiritual tourism and local cultural activities to lure tourists.

Culture - Sports World Flower Council Summit to take place in Vietnam for first time The 37th World Flower Council Summit is scheduled to take place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, from September 8 - 12, marking the first event to be held in Vietnam.