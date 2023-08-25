Business PetroVietnam listed among top 10 most valuable brands in Vietnam The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is one of the 10 most valuable Vietnamese brands in 2023, the Brand Finance-the world's leading brand valuation consultancy announced at a recent ceremony in Hanoi.

Business Hung Yen strives to "light up" Red River region The People's Council of the northern province of Hung Yen has recently given in-principle approval to a project on the construction of a road connecting tourism culture heritage and promoting economic development along the Hong (Red) River.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to become regional-scale logistics centre The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau plans to expand its Cai Mep Ha Logistics Centre to 2,204 hectares, turning itself into a logistics hub of the region, according to an action plan on enhancing the locality’s logistics competitiveness and development until 2025.