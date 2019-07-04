The UK’s indie rock band The Wedding Present will hold a concert in HCM City on July 17 as part of the 30th Anniversary tour of their revered album “Bizarro”. (Photo from the artist’s Facebook page)

The UK’s indie rock band The Wedding Present will hold a concert in HCM City on July 17 as part of the 30th Anniversary tour of their revered album “Bizarro”.“Bizarro” is the second album by the four-member group released in 1989.Two singles from the 10-song album – Kennedy and Brassneck – once ranked number 33 and 24 in the UK charts.The Wedding Present was formed in 1985 in Leeds. They are led by vocalist and guitarist David Gedge, the band's only member from its founding. The band has released nine albums.The concert will be held at 7pm at LeLa Saigon on 138 Le Lai Street in District 1.-VNA