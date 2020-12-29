Business UK newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s emergence in global supply chain Multinationals are looking to set up their bases in Vietnam despite various challenges that the country poses as a manufacturing destination, according to the Financial Times in the UK.

Business Da Nang’s economy hit hard by COVID-19 Da Nang’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) has been estimated to be down 9.77 percent this year to about 100 trillion VND compared to 2019 due to COVID-19, a press conference held on December 29 to announce the central city’s socio-economic figures for 2020 heard.

Business Bamboo industry has huge growth potential Demand for bamboo products is rising globally, offering Vietnam the opportunity to foster the industry.