UK-Vietnam relations make remarkable progress: Ambassador
British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the remarkable progress in UK – Vietnam relations when he chaired the UK Embassy’s September 6 press conference on the 50th anniversary of the ties (September 11, 1973-2023) and the upcoming UK Festival.
British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the remarkable progress in UK – Vietnam relations when he chaired the UK Embassy’s September 6 press conference on the 50th anniversary of the ties (September 11, 1973-2023) and the upcoming UK Festival.
At the event in Hanoi, the diplomat noted the anniversary is an exciting time for both UK and Vietnam.
In 2022, the two sides achieved a new record of 6.9 billion GBP in bilateral trade, a 29% increase from the previous year and nearly double the figure in 2013. “This remarkable growth really represents the vibrancy and potential of our economic ties,” he said.
“Earlier this year, the UK has successfully struck a deal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Vietnam is a founding member and a strong supporter of the UK membership. This landmark agreement complements the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). Together, these deals further boost our growing trade relationship, across sectors including agriculture, finance, technology, healthcare, energy, and education. Our educational collaborations have also expanded, with schools and institutions from both our countries forging strong partnerships. The UK is proud to be among the top destinations for Vietnamese students who wish to pursue their studies overseas.”
UK universities and institutions are providing a range of scholarships, which help facilitate access to world-class education and opportunities for talented Vietnamese students, Frew said.
He went on to affirm that the relationship is not only about education and trade but also about shared interests and challenges that both nations are facing together. “We are committed to working together to address those global challenges, including climate change.”
“We have been very proud to work with the Vietnamese government on the climate challenges and supporting the establishment of the Secretariat under the Just Energy Transition Partnership and working now on a Resource Mobilisation Plan – the next step in making that energy transition a reality.”
Mentioning a series of high-level visits between Vietnam and the UK, including the visit by President Vo Van Thuong to the UK for the Coronation of King Charles III as well as visits to Vietnam by British Minister of Environment, Trade and Defence, the ambassador said he is looking forward to even more exciting months ahead with important visits and delegations from both sides to boost their strategic partnership.
According the embassy, to mark the 50th anniversary, it will organise the UK Festival at the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in the heart of Hanoi on September 9 and 10.
Bringing together more than 60 partners, the UK Festival promises an unparalleled experience, inviting all individuals to join in celebrating the rich tapestry of the UK – Vietnam partnership as well as UK culture and arts.
The event will feature educational booths, where distinguished representatives from over 20 renowned British universities and institutions will display their education offers. Students and parents will have opportunity to learn about their available scholarships. Booths at the festival will also show an array of British products hailing from popular brands in retail, healthcare, and financial services. Visitors can also find out more information of leading projects and technologies in renewable energy that reflect the commitment of both nations to a greener, more sustainable future.
Adding to the festivities, the UK Festival will feature a special scone baking session that brings together Vietnamese food blogger Phan Anh and British Ambassador Iain Frew. It will also treat visitors to music nights headlined by the legendary 911 band all the way from the UK and featuring mesmerising performances by renowned Vietnamese singers My Anh and Orange as well as DJs Johnny Hong Mao and MinDaniel.
Furthermore, the festival will culminate in a captivating culture night with orchestra performance and a fashion show, elegantly showcasing the creative expressions of Vietnam and the UK.
After its journey in Hanoi, the UK Festival will come to Ho Chi Minh City on September 16 and to central Da Nang city on October 16./.
At the event in Hanoi, the diplomat noted the anniversary is an exciting time for both UK and Vietnam.
In 2022, the two sides achieved a new record of 6.9 billion GBP in bilateral trade, a 29% increase from the previous year and nearly double the figure in 2013. “This remarkable growth really represents the vibrancy and potential of our economic ties,” he said.
“Earlier this year, the UK has successfully struck a deal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Vietnam is a founding member and a strong supporter of the UK membership. This landmark agreement complements the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). Together, these deals further boost our growing trade relationship, across sectors including agriculture, finance, technology, healthcare, energy, and education. Our educational collaborations have also expanded, with schools and institutions from both our countries forging strong partnerships. The UK is proud to be among the top destinations for Vietnamese students who wish to pursue their studies overseas.”
UK universities and institutions are providing a range of scholarships, which help facilitate access to world-class education and opportunities for talented Vietnamese students, Frew said.
He went on to affirm that the relationship is not only about education and trade but also about shared interests and challenges that both nations are facing together. “We are committed to working together to address those global challenges, including climate change.”
“We have been very proud to work with the Vietnamese government on the climate challenges and supporting the establishment of the Secretariat under the Just Energy Transition Partnership and working now on a Resource Mobilisation Plan – the next step in making that energy transition a reality.”
Mentioning a series of high-level visits between Vietnam and the UK, including the visit by President Vo Van Thuong to the UK for the Coronation of King Charles III as well as visits to Vietnam by British Minister of Environment, Trade and Defence, the ambassador said he is looking forward to even more exciting months ahead with important visits and delegations from both sides to boost their strategic partnership.
According the embassy, to mark the 50th anniversary, it will organise the UK Festival at the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in the heart of Hanoi on September 9 and 10.
Bringing together more than 60 partners, the UK Festival promises an unparalleled experience, inviting all individuals to join in celebrating the rich tapestry of the UK – Vietnam partnership as well as UK culture and arts.
The event will feature educational booths, where distinguished representatives from over 20 renowned British universities and institutions will display their education offers. Students and parents will have opportunity to learn about their available scholarships. Booths at the festival will also show an array of British products hailing from popular brands in retail, healthcare, and financial services. Visitors can also find out more information of leading projects and technologies in renewable energy that reflect the commitment of both nations to a greener, more sustainable future.
Adding to the festivities, the UK Festival will feature a special scone baking session that brings together Vietnamese food blogger Phan Anh and British Ambassador Iain Frew. It will also treat visitors to music nights headlined by the legendary 911 band all the way from the UK and featuring mesmerising performances by renowned Vietnamese singers My Anh and Orange as well as DJs Johnny Hong Mao and MinDaniel.
Furthermore, the festival will culminate in a captivating culture night with orchestra performance and a fashion show, elegantly showcasing the creative expressions of Vietnam and the UK.
After its journey in Hanoi, the UK Festival will come to Ho Chi Minh City on September 16 and to central Da Nang city on October 16./.