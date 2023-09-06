Politics Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Italy The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a ceremony on September 5 night to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Politics Hosting Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians shows Vietnam’s responsibility: official With the hosting of the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians (GCYP) in mid-September, Vietnam continues to demonstrate its role and responsibility to the world community, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha has said.

Politics Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in drug prevention, control Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Beijing on September 5 on the occasion of their attendance at the fourth meeting of national committee chairpersons within the framework of the 1993 Mekong Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Drug Control.