Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 attracts over 500 runners
More than 500 athletes nationwide on September 29 joined the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang – home to a UNESCO-recognised geopark.
Runners at the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 (Photo: VNA)Cao Bang (VNA) – More than 500 athletes nationwide on September 29 joined the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang – home to a UNESCO-recognised geopark.
Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the tournament featured foot races ranging from 10km to 200km.
The event, scheduled to last until October 2, is intended to promote local tourism.
Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of the Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.
The 3,000sq.km geopark covers the six districts of Ha Quang, Tra Linh, Quang Yen, Trung Khanh, Ha Lang, Phuc Hoa, and part of Hoa An, Nguyen Binh and Thach An districts. The geopark accomodates nine ethnic groups, including Tay, Nung, Mong, Dao and San Chay.
Apart from the geopark, Cao Bang has been known for its other tourist destinations like Ban Gioc Waterfall, Lenin Stream - where late President Ho Chi Minh once went fishing, and Nguom Ngao Cave, among others./.