Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action at United Nations (UN) Selwin Chalres Hart (left) meets head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN Dang Hoang Giang on March 17. (Photo:baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action at United Nations (UN) Selwin Chalres Hart has affirmed that the international organisation is very interested and wishes to be able to support Vietnam in realising its commitments to deal with climate change.



He made the statement on March 17 during a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, on promoting coordination between the UN and the country in climate change response and fulfilling its commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



At the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat updated the UN official on the implementation of its pledge at the COP26, including the establishment of a National Steering Committee led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Giang expressed his hope that the UN, with its coordination ability, will help Vietnam mobilise international resources and support the realisation of the commitments mentioned at the COP26, adding that the country is ready to respond to cooperative initiatives from the UN./.