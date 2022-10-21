Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

They have also contributed to implementing Vietnam’s inclusive target of ensuring the highest interest of the nation and utilising resources to serve the national development.Giang said the current global and international situation, as well as the country’s potential and its rising position, has both required and created conditions for Vietnam to work harder to make quality progress for the relationship with the UN.He suggested Vietnam further work together with other countries to promote multilateralism and the role of the UN, while actively contributing to joint efforts in maintaining international peace and security, especially issues directly related to the region.Vietnam's joining UN peacekeeping activities will be further expanded in various localities, he said, emphasising that the country will carry forward its active role in promoting important agendas, covering the implementation of SDGs.