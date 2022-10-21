UN chief’s Vietnam visit of great significance: ambassador
The visit to Vietnam by Secretary-General António Guterres from October 21 – 22 reflects the importance the United Nations attaches to the international role and position of and contributions by the Southeast Asian nation as well as the partnership between the two sides, a diplomat has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed that the visit is of great significance.
Through meetings between the UN Secretary General and Vietnamese high-ranking Party and State leaders and diverse activities during the visit, the multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides will be enhanced in a more intensive and practical manner, the ambassador said.
This also helps promote issues of shared concern such as the implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially those on environmental protection and climate change response, enabling Vietnam to contribute more to international efforts in addressing global challenges, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, he continued.
Reviewing the cooperation between the two sides over the past 45 years, Giang noted that the UN was Vietnam’s biggest international partner that provided support for the country in the post-war reconstruction through a range of projects in poverty reduction, helping to ensure its people’s lives.
Gradually, with marked achievements in reform, socio-economic development and international integration, Vietnam has consolidated its position in the international arena.
Vietnam has set up diplomatic ties with nearly 190 UN member countries and strategic and comprehensive partnerships with all leading important partners, Giang said, adding that Vietnam’s international position is associated with its active, responsible and practical contributions to common affairs of the international community, particularly the UN.
Vietnam won seats at UN agencies like the Security Council for the 2008-2009 and 2020-2021 tenures, the Human Rights Council for 2014-2016, and the Economic and Social Council for 2016-2018; and had chances to engage in discussions to promote solutions in important areas.
Since 2014, Vietnam has joined UN peacekeeping operations. Most recently, the country was elected a Vice President of the 77th UN General Assembly for 2022-2023, and a member of the Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.
Through such engagement, Vietnam has affirmed that it not only is serious and willing to be a reliable, constructive and responsible member of the international community, but also has full capacity in terms of capacity and resources to take on tasks and join international efforts in handling common issues, according to the ambassador.
Giang added that Vietnam has played a role in promoting multilateralism and collective approach, which is crucial and drawing attention of countries given the complex developments, competitions and differences of the world situation.
These noteworthy achievements have helped affirm Vietnam’s development attainments over the past years, while facilitating its intensive and extensive participation in regional and global affairs in the time ahead, he said.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)They have also contributed to implementing Vietnam’s inclusive target of ensuring the highest interest of the nation and utilising resources to serve the national development.
Giang said the current global and international situation, as well as the country’s potential and its rising position, has both required and created conditions for Vietnam to work harder to make quality progress for the relationship with the UN.
He suggested Vietnam further work together with other countries to promote multilateralism and the role of the UN, while actively contributing to joint efforts in maintaining international peace and security, especially issues directly related to the region.
Vietnam's joining UN peacekeeping activities will be further expanded in various localities, he said, emphasising that the country will carry forward its active role in promoting important agendas, covering the implementation of SDGs.
The engagement is expected to help Vietnam optimise resources and support of the international community for its sustainable development.
Giang noted Vietnam is working together with key countries to prepare a UN summit on improving the world’s response to pandemics, and that Vietnam will strive to bring into full play opportunities through its membership at the Human Rights Council for 2023-2025./.
