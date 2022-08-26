Environment Workshop calls for actions against plastic waste in Ha Long Bay A workshop was held in Ha Long city, northern Quang Ninh province, on August 26 with the aim of promoting public awareness of marine plastic waste and actions against single-use plastic products in Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site.

Environment Energy efficiency awards launched for industry, construction projects An award programme was launched in Hanoi on August 26, seeking to honour energy efficient industrial enterprises, construction works, and products.

Environment Da Nang events seek waste treatment solutions towards sustainable development An international conference and an exhibition are underway in the central city of Da Nang with a focus on waste treatment and environmental technology and solutions towards sustainable urban development in Vietnam.