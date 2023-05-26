UN Day of Vesak celebrated in Hanoi
The UN Day of Vesak was celebrated at Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi on May 25, or the seventh day of the fourth lunar month, with the joint effort of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association, and the Indian Embassy.
The event drew Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, and other VBS officials, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav, President of the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association Nguyen Ngoc Ky, the Buddhist delegations from India and Bhutan, as well as a large number of local Buddhist followers.
Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)At the ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu read the message that Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS’s Patronage Council, sent to the Buddhist monks, nuns and followers inside and outside the country.
Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya thanked the VBS and the Hanoi administration for supporting the organisation of the UN Day of Vesak 2023.
He affirmed that in the cooperation between Vietnam and India, Buddhism has become a cultural, spiritual and friendship bridge connecting the two peoples, helping establish a special linkage and shared cultural values between Vietnamese and Indian peoples.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)The diplomat expressed his hope that through the UN Day of Vesak, messages and basic teachings of Buddhism will be widely spread, directing people to good values, helping them perfect themselves to live a better life, and contributing to fostering connections between the two peoples, as well as building and consolidating the Vietnam - India comprehensive strategic partnership.
Participants highlighted the meaning of the UN Day of Vesak, conducted traditional practices to honour the Buddha, and prayed for peace of the people, the nation and the whole world./.