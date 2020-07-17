Society Ivory, pangolin traffickers sentenced to 48 years in jail The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 16 sentenced three men to a total of 32 years in jail for trading over 200kg of ivory of African elephants – an endangered species.

Society Labour market rebounding quickly: Minister Vietnam’s labour market has bounced back quickly after the social distancing period, according to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, who also expects it to return to the first-quarter level in the July-September period.

Society Agribank disburses 886.5 mn USD in credit to pandemic-hit borrowers As of the end of June, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) had disbursed 20.56 trillion VND (886.5 million USD) in credit to over 9,000 customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.