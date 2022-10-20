Politics Central inspection commission metes out punishment on Party organisations, members The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session on October 18-19, meting out disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and Party members that have violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s law.

Politics Numerous opportunities for Vietnam, Australia to boost ties: Ambassador Australian newly-appointed Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew John Lech Goledznowski has given general assessments of the potential to further promote multifaceted relations between Vietnam and Australia, saying that there are many opportunities for the two countries to expand their relations in the future.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 20.

Politics Singaporean President wraps up state visit Singaporean President Halimah Yacob left Ho Chi Minh City on October 20, concluding her five-day state visit to Vietnam.