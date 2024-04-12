UN Secretary General impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth
Participants at the working session (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his impression of Vietnam's economic growth, at a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on April 11 in New York.
The UN chief said he believes that Vietnam will complete its development goals despite recent challenges in the region.
Giang informed the UN leader of Vietnam's recent socio-economic development and thanked him for his attention and support to the country.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (L) shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the working session on April 11, 2024 in New York. (Photo: VNA)The two sides exchanged views on emerging regional and international issues.
The diplomat took the occasion to announce Vietnam's initiative to organise the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi on April 23.
The move comes as a response by ASEAN and regional countries to the Summit of the Future to be held by the UN in September 2024, he said, adding that the forum's discussions will provide a foundation for supporting policy-making efforts of ASEAN members and shaping the grouping's vision for the time to come./.