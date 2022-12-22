UN special adviser hails Vietnam’s role in global climate change response
Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.
Thang Long offshore wind power project located off Ke Ga cape (Binh Thuan) has a total capacity of 3,400 MW. (Photo: VNA)
Making his statement at a December 21 meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Hart wished the Southeast Asian nation to continue sharing its experience and success lessons on energy transition.
Giang, for his part, asked the special adviser to convey the Vietnamese Government’s thanks to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN for their active support for the country in establishing a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with international partners and in implementing its commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The diplomat wished the UN will continue accompanying Vietnam in mobilising resources serving its full implementation of the JETP.
Vietnam is ready to engage in the preparation for the Climate Ambition Summit initiated by Guterres for the next year in contribution to related joint efforts, Giang stated.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)Hart said the Secretary-General was delighted at Vietnam’s completion of the JETP, which demonstrates the nation’s serious translation of its climate commitments into actions.
The UN will continue to work closely with Vietnam and international partners in implementing the agreement, the special adviser stressed./.