Politics Thua Thien-Hue, Lao locality discuss red cross work in border region The Red Cross Societies of Thua Thien-Hue and Laos' Salavan province on December 21 held a conference in the central Vietnam province to review their past cooperation and set out orientations for joint works in the 2023-2027 period.

Politics Association hailed as bridge linking Vietnam, Netherlands President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga on December 21 hailed Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association for its practical activities in promoting the friendship, unity, and cooperation between the people of the two countries.

Politics Quang Ninh, Chinese locality foster multifaceted cooperation A high-level delegation from the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city on December 21 held a virtual meeting with authorities of Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province, discussing bilateral collaboration across fields in the time to come.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.