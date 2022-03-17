UN Under-Secretary-General expects Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations
United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix has lauded the engagement and commitments by Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities, especially the preparation for the upcoming deployment of the country's engineering company.
At a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in New York on March 16, Lacroix expressed willingness to positively consider Vietnam's proposals and hope that Vietnam will continue to enhance capacity of UN peacekeepers through training activities and the application of new technologies to become ready for missions to be launched by the UN in the coming time, including engineering, helicopter and communication forces.
Ambassador Giang thanked the UN Under-Secretary-General and the UN for creating favourable conditions for Vietnam to join UN peacekeeping operations over the years.
He said he hopes Lacroix and the UN in general will continue strengthening assistance to Vietnamese military and police so that they can engage in peacekeeping activities and complete their tasks at UN missions.
Vietnam is willing to send more forces upo the UN’s requests, including officers and candidates for positions at UN Secretariat, Giang stressed.
He proposed that the UN Department of Peace Operations and other UN agencies support Vietnam in foreign language training, while providing more modern equipment to Vietnam, helping the country become a centre for UN peacekeeping training in the region.
The diplomat took the occasion to invite UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix to visit Vietnam at a convenient time./.