Politics HCM City, Laos' Houaphanh seal cooperation agreement for 2022-2025 Ho Chi Minh City and Laos' Houaphanh province on March 7 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2022-2025, aiming at strengthening their relationship in various fields.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy FM Le Thi Thu Hang busy in Qatar Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang met and had working sessions with leaders of some ministries of Qatar on the occasion of her attendance at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha from March 5-8.

Politics Congratulatory messages, letters to State President pour in Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.