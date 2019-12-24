Undersea cables’ breakdown affects Internet connections in Vietnam
Internet connections in Vietnam could slow down through the upcoming New Year’s holidays after three undersea cables encountered problems.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Internet connections in Vietnam could slow down through the upcoming New Year’s holidays after three undersea cables encountered problems.
The Internet service provider Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Corporation (VNPT) said the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable had encountered a problem on December 22 on a section connecting Vietnam to Hong Kong (China).
The incident affected internet connections between Vietnam and other countries, causing a loss of 1,100 Gigabits (Gb) out of a total of 3,785 Gb international internet traffic via the cable.
The AAG Trans-Pacific cable system stretches more than 20,000km and connects Southeast Asia and the US. It handles more than 60 percent of the country’s international internet traffic and is exploited by major internet providers including VNPT, FPT and Viettel.
Repair work on the section is expected to be completed by January 2, 2020.
Meanwhile, Viettel, another internet provider, has stated that two undersea cables – Intra Asia (IA) and the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) also experienced problems.
The exact cause of the problems remains unknown and repair plans for AAG and AAE-1 cables have not yet been disclosed by internet providers.
Related to IA cable, a representative of Viettel said the repairs for a part of the cable would be finished by January 20 and another part by February 3 next year.
To meet the demands of customers, especially during the upcoming New Year holidays, internet service providers said they would provide more resources to ensure the quality of internet connections.
The Lunar New Year holidays will start from January 23, 2020 to January 29, 2020./.
The Internet service provider Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Corporation (VNPT) said the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable had encountered a problem on December 22 on a section connecting Vietnam to Hong Kong (China).
The incident affected internet connections between Vietnam and other countries, causing a loss of 1,100 Gigabits (Gb) out of a total of 3,785 Gb international internet traffic via the cable.
The AAG Trans-Pacific cable system stretches more than 20,000km and connects Southeast Asia and the US. It handles more than 60 percent of the country’s international internet traffic and is exploited by major internet providers including VNPT, FPT and Viettel.
Repair work on the section is expected to be completed by January 2, 2020.
Meanwhile, Viettel, another internet provider, has stated that two undersea cables – Intra Asia (IA) and the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) also experienced problems.
The exact cause of the problems remains unknown and repair plans for AAG and AAE-1 cables have not yet been disclosed by internet providers.
Related to IA cable, a representative of Viettel said the repairs for a part of the cable would be finished by January 20 and another part by February 3 next year.
To meet the demands of customers, especially during the upcoming New Year holidays, internet service providers said they would provide more resources to ensure the quality of internet connections.
The Lunar New Year holidays will start from January 23, 2020 to January 29, 2020./.