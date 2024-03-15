Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.

Politics An Giang, Cambodia’s province outline plan for continued cooperation The People’s Committee of southern An Giang province held a conference on March 14 to review its cooperation with Cambodia’s Takeo province in 2023 and set out directions for the first half of this year.

Politics Upgrade of Vietnam - Australia relations is a natural development step: Spokeswoman The upgrade of Vietnam-Australia relations to a Comprehensive strategic partnership is a natural development step and in line with the level of relationship between the two countries after more than 50 years of establishment and development, for the common interests and aspirations of the people of the two nations and for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and the world, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on March 14.

Politics Party official welcomes new Lao ambassador Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavanh, in Hanoi on March 14.