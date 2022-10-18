Society Thanh Hoa strictly monitors vessels to prevent IUU fishing The central province of Thanh Hoa is joining hands with other coastal provinces and cities in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in an effort to have the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese seafood removed.

Society Vietnam, Australia promote cooperation on ethnic affairs Ethnic minorities in Vietnam and indigenous Australians have many similarities and this is a solid basis for promoting experience sharing and cooperation on ethnic affairs between the two sides, said a Vietnamese official on October 17.