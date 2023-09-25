UNDP to increase support for disadvantaged groups in Vietnam: Resident Representative
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on helping Vietnam in general and the labour, invalids and social affairs sector in particular in supporting disadvantaged groups, and extending cooperation to many new areas in the coming time, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has said.
An overview of the meeting between Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi (Photo: molisa.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on helping Vietnam in general and the labour, invalids and social affairs sector in particular in supporting disadvantaged groups, and extending cooperation to many new areas in the coming time, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has said.
Meeting Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung recently, Ramla Khalidi proposed the two sides coordinate in implementing new projects related to employment support for people with disabilities (PwDs) and bomb and mine victims, raise the voice of PwDs in public agencies and at political forums, and protect vulnerable persons such as workers who lose their jobs due to factory closures during the just energy transition process.
Dung said that the Vietnamese Government in general and his ministry in particular recognise and appreciate the support and cooperation of the UNDP Office in Vietnam in researching and perfecting mechanisms and policies on poverty reduction, building multidimensional poverty standards, assisting bomb and mine victims, and proposing the content of the National Target Programme for Sustainable Poverty Reduction for the 2021-2025 period.
He shared with the guest that in the coming time, Vietnam will focus on three strategic breakthroughs of reforming institutions, improving infrastructure, and developing high-quality human resources.
According to him, over the past 10 years, Vietnam has focused on social welfare, with special attention paid to the disadvantaged. In the next decade, the country will transform and develop social welfare policies that are comprehensive, inclusive, modern and sustainable.
Policies will be designed to take care of not only vulnerable groups, but also the whole society, with everyone receiving equal benefits, he stressed.
To that end, Vietnam will focus on developing an effective and sustainable labour market, solving poverty in ethnic-inhabited areas, and developing education and health, particularly in increasing the coverage of social insurance and health insurance, added Dung./.