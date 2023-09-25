Society Young overseas Vietnamese – valuable resources for national development Young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) have played an important role in maintaining and promoting the national great unity bloc, and are valuable resources for national development.

Society President visits families affected by flash flood in Lao Cai province President Vo Van Thuong on September 22 paid a field trip to and presented gifts to families affected by a recent serious flash flood in Lien Minh commune of Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society Hue seeks to become creative city of UNESCO A symposium was held in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 22, seeking measures to help the ancient capital achieve a listing in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) thanks to its culinary artistry.

Society Forum promotes implementation of Vietnamese village project in RoK A forum on the development of the “K-Vietnam valley” project was organised in Bonghwa county, North Gyeongsang province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 21-22 to promote the construction of a Vietnamese village in the county.