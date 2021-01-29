Wiesen said Vietnam was commended for the significant preparations of all the background documents for the 13th National Party Congress, particularly socio-economic development strategy plan.

Talking about the country’s achievements last year, she praised Vietnam for its appearance for the first time in the list of countries with the high human development index by the UNDP.

She attributed Vietnam’s fulfillment of its dual goal of pandemic control and economic growth to a strong and clear leadership that anticipated the health impacts, adapted quickly and responded with agility.

In order to achieve greater, more sustainable, more inclusive growth in the future, the official highlight four recommendation, including the need to balance between economic growth and the environment.

Wiesen said the UNDP’s survey serving the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Indexes (PAPI) recorded a high satisfaction rate among citizens on the government’s performance in response to the pandemic.

The UNDP representative concluded that Vietnam can be proud of its achievements last year, which will be the driving force behind its development in 2021./.

VNA