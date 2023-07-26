Board of Directors of the UNESCO Centre for Conservation of Vietnam’s Fine Art and Cultural Heritage (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The UNESCO Centre for Conservation of Vietnam’s Fine Art and Cultural Heritage was opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 25.

The centre, an arm of the Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations, has been designed to preserve and promote the value of Vietnamese cultural and artistic heritage in the past and at present, and to create new values in the future.

The facility will serve as a place to connect artists, collectors, researchers, art critics, as well as museums, cultural agencies and heritages both at home and abroad. It will also help promote cooperation in various fields with organisations and individuals involved in practical projects in the fields of fine arts, culture, and heritage conservation.

Nguyen Kim Phien, Director of the centre, said that it will deploy projects in many areas such as organising creation camps for young artists, and displaying paintings, creative art statues and cultural heritage in connection with heritage tourism, so as to bring benefits to the community, society as well as partners.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said that the inauguration of the centre will contribute to creating more spaces for fine arts activities in the locality as well as in Vietnam at large.

She also expressed her hope that precious works will have more favourable conditions to be preserved and promoted in the social life./.