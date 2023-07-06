UNESCO to accompany Hanoi in cultural heritage conservation: Official
Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha on July 5 received Assistant Director-General UNESCO Firmin Edouard Matoko who pledged that the organisation will accompany Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular in preserving and promoting cultural heritage values.
Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Thu Ha presents a certificate of merit to Assistant Director-General UNESCO Firmin Edouard Matoko (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Matoko spoke highly of Vietnam’s great attention to cooperation with UNESCO, highlighting that the fruitful collaboration between the two sides has become a partnership model in the world, serving Vietnam’s sustainable development and the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda.
Noting that Hanoi has received the title of City for Peace and become a member of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, he stressed that Vietnam's capital city is a typical success of UNESCO projects in the country.
Matoko affirmed that UNESCO will continue to support and cooperate with Vietnam in the time to come.
For her part, Ha said that Hanoi’s breakthrough in cultural development is rooted from the promotion of the thousands-year traditional culture and the absorption of the world cultural quintessence, making culture a strength and a great spiritual motivation for sustainable development.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi has been working on many plans to promote the values of cultural heritages with an aim to provide the community with a deeper insight on the country’s heritages and promote them to the world in combination with developing cultural tourism.
Ha said that she hopes UNESCO will continue to accompany Hanoi in cultural projects, affirming that the city will fully implement commitments with the organisation.
On the occasion, Ha presented a certificate of merit to Matoko in recognition of his contributions to the preservation and promotion of the Thang Long-Hanoi cultural heritage./.