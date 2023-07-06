Culture - Sports Trailblazing Vietnam ready to break new ground: FIFA Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, an article introducing the coach and players of Vietnam women’s football team has been published on fifa.com under the title of “Trailblazing Vietnam ready to break new ground”.

Culture - Sports RoK to help develop Vietnam film industry Promoting cooperation within Asia is one of key factors for Vietnam’s film industry to develop and gain success, according to Park Ki-Yong, chairman of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).