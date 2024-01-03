The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue are home to three out of nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritages, which present a substantial foundation for them to design unique and distinctive tourism products that appeal to both domestic and foreign tourists.



The three heritage sites include the Complex of Hue Monuments in Thua Thien - Hue province, Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, and Ho Dynasty Citadel in Thanh Hoa province.

In an endeavor to elevate Hue to a centrally-run city marked by substantial development, Thua Thien-Hue province's tourism sector has strategically placed cultural and heritage tourism at the forefront. This emphasis is particularly reflected through the promotion and communication efforts surrounding key brands like the Festival City, Culinary Capital, and the Capital of Ao Dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress). The targeted aim for 2024 is to welcome approximately 3.5 - 4 million visitors, generating a revenue of around 7-8 trillion VND.

Meanwhile in Quang Binh, the local tourism sector witnessed robust growth last year, with estimated total tourist arrivals surpassing 4.5 million, reflecting a consistent upward trend throughout the months. The anticipated total revenue was estimated at roughly 5.1 trillion VND. Notably, Phong Nha - Ke Bang maintained its status as the top choice for tourists.

Adding to the accolades, the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park secured a position in the "Top 10 must-visit destinations in Vietnam" by the US’s prestigious Lonely Planet magazine. It was also recognised as one of three representatives of Vietnam in the list of the 16 most impressive heritages among over 40 UNESCO-recognised world heritages in 11 Southeast Asian countries, as announced by the UK’s renowned Wanderlust magazine.

In October 2023, Tan Hoa commune in Minh Hoa district was the sole representative of Vietnam honoured as the "Best Tourism Village" by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)./.