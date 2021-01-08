Union confederation extends help to workers as Tet approaches
VGCL’s Permanent Vice President Tran Thanh Hai speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) will set aside part of its accumulated trade union funds to support trade unionists and workers facing difficulties during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday - Vietnam’s biggest traditional festival which falls in mid-February this year.
The assistance was announced by VGCL’s Permanent Vice President Tran Thanh Hai at a press conference on January 8.
Hai told the media that average per capita monthly income stood at 6.7 million VND (290 USD) last year, down 8.6 percent against 2019.
Some 31.8 million Vietnamese people have been affected by COVID-19 and 70 percent of workers are now earning less than before the pandemic broke out.
The service sector was hit the hardest, with 68.9 percent of its workforce affected, followed by the industrial and construction sector with 66.4 percent. The agriculture, forestry, and fishery sector fared better, with only 27 percent of its workforce affected.
Hai said that under the direction of the VGCL, trade unions at all levels plan to organise an early Tet for trade unionists and workers, with a focus on workers meeting difficulties and those who are unable to return home for Tet and those who must work during the festival.
The confederation is also working on a support package for workers living in extremely disadvantaged circumstances or affected by natural disasters, Hai said, adding that more than 4 billion VND has been set aside by the confederation and the Saigon Alcohol Beer and Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (Sabeco) to help those in need during Tet./.