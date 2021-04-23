Unique architecture of King Bao Dai mansion in Hanoi
Designed by French architect Arthur Kruze, the mansion has a unique architecture, combining Eastern and Western style. Over a century, excepting its moldy wall, the place is surprisingly intact as it is only a few steps to Huu Tiep Lake, a target of US bombings during the war. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The French architectural design when imported to Vietnam was modified to match local style. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The interior architecture follows Western style. The mansion’s floor and stairs are paved with wood while its doors and windows are sliding. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
There is an over 300 squares meters garden with a pond, beautiful bonsai, surrounded by a dragon-shaped fence, like a typical palatial garden. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
There is a fireplace in the living room. Like today, all the cabinets are built into the wall and the electricity wires are buried in the walls as well. There is also a water pump made in France, which is still working. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The mansion wall cabinets system is almost intact. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The mansion of King Bao Dai features luxurious classic French architecture and royal lifestyle. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An interior design company is hiring the mansion. Ho Hoang Hai, the current owner of the mansion, expresses his wish to have more historical and architectural information from researchers to help develop and preserve the unique architecture. (Photo:Vietnamplus)