Unique art of creating beeswax patterns by H’Mong people
With skilled hands and a rich imagination, local women use beeswax to create unique floral patterns that embellish traditional products such as handbags, wallets, scarves, and clothing.
Ly Thi Ninh is among the women to have mastered the embroidery, weaving, and beeswax techniques in Trong Tong village, Che Cu Nha commune, Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Most local people wear traditional costumes embroidered with decorative patterns created from beeswax, combined with dyeing and fabric stitching techniques. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Handicraft products of Mong ethnic people. To create durable deep indigo blue, the fabric is dyed many times. It is soaked in indigo water then dried in the sun, and this process is repeated several times. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ly Thi Ninh introduces beeswax techniques in Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A workshop from artisan Ly Thi Ninh in Hanoi presenting beeswax techniques. The workshop aims to promote the unique culture of the Mong ethnic minority people among foreigners travelling, living, or working in Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)