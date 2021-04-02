Hotline: (024) 39411349
Unique flower brooches

Flower brooch is a beautiful accessory and a highlight for an outfit. With its elegant and charming beauty, handmade brooches from Hoa brand help make the outfit more elegant and more luxurious.
  • Ngo Thi Thom has started making flower brooches since 2017. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • One of the materials used in flower brooch is silk ribbon. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The petals are stitched together. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A chrysanthemum brooch is made. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The brooch flowers become more beautiful and lively with beads. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Ngo Thi Thom puts on a brooch on a shirt before handing the product to customers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Beautiful flower brooches will make the outfit more elegant and luxurious. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  •  Flower brooches are made from different materials, styles and colors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

