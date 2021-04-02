Unique flower brooches
Ngo Thi Thom has started making flower brooches since 2017. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
One of the materials used in flower brooch is silk ribbon. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The petals are stitched together. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A chrysanthemum brooch is made. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The brooch flowers become more beautiful and lively with beads. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ngo Thi Thom puts on a brooch on a shirt before handing the product to customers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Beautiful flower brooches will make the outfit more elegant and luxurious. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower brooches are made from different materials, styles and colors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
