Since the Lunar New Year ended, many visitors have been surprised by the spectacle of Ri Rung flowers in full bloom along streams near eco-tourism areas in Hoa Phu commune, Hoa Vang district. The flower has a relatively short life-time of just 2 months and boasts vibrant colours laminating the stream, surprising visitors with its breath-taking beauty. Visitors are even more surprised when they learn this is the flower of the Co Tu people.

The Co Tu people have woven the flower into their traditional costumes to symbolise their culture and lives. They also use it in important ceremonies at the beginning of the year, such as celebrations for a new rice harvest and a thanksgiving ceremony for the forest.

With the flower’s unique beauty, ecotourism areas and people living here are making efforts to preserve and build a typical image for local tourism./.

